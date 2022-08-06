Xcel Energy will conduct power line inspections in Western Colorado

Courtesy: CapX2020/Xcel Energy
Courtesy: CapX2020/Xcel Energy(WEAU)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - To prevent and mitigate the risk of wildfires and keep customers and communities safe, Xcel Energy will conduct helicopter inspections and patrols of distribution lines near Palisade, Rifle, Glenwood Springs, Silt, and New Castle.

Helicopter flights are expected to take place during the week of August 8-12. Residents may see and hear the helicopter for extended periods of time as it hovers or flies over areas. There will not be any road closures or other customer service impacts.

Aerial surveys can help create detailed maps that support risk analyses, modeling, resilience, recovery, and planning for wildfires.

Xcel Energy is committed to public safety and has a fire risk mitigation program to help protect lives, homes, and property from the threat of wildfire.

