Quiet, dry, and hot weekend continues

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While scattered showers and storms moved across the far southeastern portions of the Western Slope, we saw plenty of sunshine with some scattered clouds through the day today in Grand Junction and Montrose. We saw more than enough sunshine to warm temperatures into the lower and middle 90s, with even some upper 90s in places such as Grand Junction. Any remaining showers and storms will come to an end through the evening and overnight hours, with mostly clear to clear skies taking over from there. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s in Montrose, and the upper 60s in Grand Junction.

Sunday plays out almost like a carbon-copy of today. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies around much of the region, with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing along the San Juan Mountains and the Continental Divide. The drier conditions around the valleys will once again open up the door for temperatures to warm into the lower to middle 90s by Sunday afternoon. We’ll continue to see that same pattern into Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower to middle 90s. Locations in and around Grand Junction could see highs closer to the upper 90s.

Better moisture starts to move back into the region starting on Wednesday, which will bring better cloud coverage and gradually increasing rain chances along with it. We’ll keep rain chances on the lower side of things for now due to it still being just under a week away, but be aware of the potential for increasing rain chances by the middle to end of next week and into the following weekend. Increased cloud coverage should at least help to cool high temperatures back down into the middle and upper 80 in Montrose, and the lower 90s in Grand Junction.

