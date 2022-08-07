Warm, tranquil weather pattern sets up for the new week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Constant, unchanging, placid, and tranquil are all words that could accurately describe this week’s weather. What’s constant and unchanging about it is the dry and the warmth at a time when we really could use some rain.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be warm and dry. We’ll cool slowly through the 90s and into 80s by 9 PM, then we’ll cool into the 70s by midnight. The rest of tonight will be mostly clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 67 degrees around Grand Junction and 60 degrees around Montrose. Monday, we’re heading back to work beneath a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will be near 97 degrees around Grand Junction and 91 degrees around Montrose.

This Week’s Weather

Warm high pressure is the main influencer of this week’s weather, and it’s going to set up camp over Colorado for the better part of the week. Long-range data indicate that it may be closer to the next two weeks. As long as this warm high pressure is over the top of us, rain will be limited across Colorado. Even over the mountains, showers and storms won’t be as common as they have been in recent weeks.

Looking For Change

The high pressure is strongest through Wednesday. It weakens slightly after Wednesday, so our high temperatures should come down at least a few degrees for the end of the week and this weekend. That also may allow for the development of mountain showers and storms, but they still won’t be all that numerous. The high pressure may intensify again next week, which means we the warm, dry weather may resume after that slight break.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.