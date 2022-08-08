Ex-officer sentenced in rough arrest of woman with dementia

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado police officer who did not stop another officer from being rough with a 73-year-old woman with dementia has been sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years of probation.

Daria Jalali was sentenced Friday in Fort Collins. She earlier pleaded guilty to failure to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland. The arresting officer was sentenced to five years in prison in May.

Police video shows the officer grabbing, pushing and handcuffing Garner. Her family says her condition deteriorated because of the arrest.

Jalali apologized to Garner and her family in court. The judge said she should have known Garner was a “delicate” woman suffering from a mental health issue.

