Ex-officer sentenced in rough arrest of woman with dementia

FILE - This video from Loveland Police Department body camera footage shows Karen Garner on the...
FILE - This video from Loveland Police Department body camera footage shows Karen Garner on the ground while being arrested on June 26, 2020. A former Colorado police officer who did not stop another officer from being rough with the 73-year-old woman with dementia has been sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years of probation. Daria Jalali was sentenced Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colo. (Loveland Police Department via AP, File)(Loveland Police Department | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado police officer who did not stop another officer from being rough with a 73-year-old woman with dementia has been sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years of probation.

Daria Jalali was sentenced Friday in Fort Collins. She earlier pleaded guilty to failure to intervene in the arrest of Karen Garner in Loveland. The arresting officer was sentenced to five years in prison in May.

Police video shows the officer grabbing, pushing and handcuffing Garner. Her family says her condition deteriorated because of the arrest.

Jalali apologized to Garner and her family in court. The judge said she should have known Garner was a “delicate” woman suffering from a mental health issue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

