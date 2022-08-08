Hot and dry conditions continue

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We saw plenty of sunshine, a few afternoon clouds, and temperatures in the 90s each day across the lower elevations of the Western Slope this past weekend, and it doesn’t look like we’ll see very many changes to that pattern through the opening half of the work week. We’ve seen plenty of sunshine through the morning, and we’ll see just a few clouds settle into the region into the afternoon as highs surge back up into the lower and middle 90s. Some upper 90s could be possible in some locations. If we see any rain across the region, it will primarily be along and south of the San Juan Mountains. Overall rain chances, even down along the San Juans, are still fairly low. Any rain that is out there will come to an end through the evening, and we’ll see mostly clear to clear skies settle in with lows in the 60s.

Tuesday will just about be a carbon-copy of Monday with plenty of sunshine in the morning, a few more clouds by the afternoon, and isolated to stray showers and thunderstorms along and south of the San Juan Mountains. Highs will once again climb into the middle and upper 90s. Some slightly better moisture should nudge northward across the region on Wednesday, primarily increasing cloud coverage a little bit more. We’ll also see a tiny bump up in rain chances as well, but it’s still looking like most of us will stay dry through Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will also turn slightly cooler as well, with highs in the lower and middle 90s.

Partly cloudy skies and very small rain chances continue across the region through the end of the week as an area of low pressure just off the Pacific coast of the United States continues to gradually move north-northeast. That could nudge ridge of high pressure currently centered over us just a little bit off to our east, helping to potentially increase moisture and rain chances some through the end of the work week and into the weekend. For now, we’ll keep rain chances low with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s.

