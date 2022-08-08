Navajo president selects political newcomer as VP candidate

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election.

Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe’s legislative branch. He’s 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation.

Nez faces Buu Nygren in the tribe’s general election in November. Nygren is expected to announce his pick for vice president later Monday. Nez and Nygren were the top two-vote getters in last week’s primary election among a slate of 15 candidates.

