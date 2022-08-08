Westbound lanes of Patterson Road blocked due to accident

Westbound traffic is currently blocked by the accident.(KKCO 11 & KJCT 8)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A two-car accident between a sedan and an SUV has resulted in a lane closure on Patterson Road.

Westbound lanes are currently blocked by accident debris. Police are asking motorists to seek alternate routes around the accident site.

No further information has been released by the police department. Details will be released as they become available.

