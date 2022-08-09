3 dead in shooting at Florida Narcotics Anonymous meeting

Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting...
Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWATER, Fla. (AP) — Three people are dead following a shooting and hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.

Officers responded to a report that a man was shot and a woman was being held hostage Monday night in Edgewater, which is near Daytona Beach.

The other people at the meeting were able escape the offices of Be The Bridge, a nonprofit organization that helps the homeless and others get a fresh start in life. Edgewater police said in a Facebook post that investigators believe it appeared to involve a domestic dispute.

Officers sought to make contact with the suspect to negotiate before a SWAT team breached the building and found the gunman and the two others dead inside, the post said. No additional details were immediately available.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Colorado State Patrol prompted of hit and run Saturday night
Westbound traffic is currently blocked by the accident.
UPDATE: Patterson Road reopened after two-car accident
In this undated photo released by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is Deputy Andrew Peery....
Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot at southern Colorado home
FILE - This video from Loveland Police Department body camera footage shows Karen Garner on the...
Ex-officer sentenced in rough arrest of woman with dementia
Money Matters: Day trading
Morgan County contractor charged with 33 counts of felony theft

Latest News

Police said the truck was 'literally split in two.'
10 children, 2 adults taken to hospital after crash splits truck in 2
A bus driver shortage led to a principal and athletic director of a Wisconsin high school...
School principal and athletic director step up to drive school buses
The internet agrees, Cora, 9 months old, and Woody Harrelson share a similar smile.
LOOK! This baby is Woody Harrelson’s doppelganger
Ashton Kutcher, pictured here on May 7, 2010, said he battled a rare form of vasculitis for a...
Ashton Kutcher says he battled vasculitis for a year
The internet agrees, Cora, 9 months old, and Woody Harrelson share a similar smile.
This baby is Woody Harrelson’s doppelganger