Grand Junction Police: Man allegedly responsible for both Monday morning shootings arrested in Warrior Way Walmart after car and foot chase

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction residents were awakened at 3 a.m. Monday morning by the sound of gunshots in the 2500 block of North 12th Street. When police arrived, one man was already on his way to the hospital with a gunshot wound and the suspect had fled the scene.

Approximately 15 minutes later, the GJPD received yet another 911 call reporting gunfire, this time from the Spring Valley subdivision. When law enforcement arrived, they spotted a vehicle speeding away.

Giving chase, the GJPD pursued the vehicle into the Neighborhood Walmart parking lot at Warrior Way and the I-70 Business Loop. The suspect abandoned the vehicle and attempted to escape on foot, resulting in a foot chase. The suspect was then arrested inside the Walmart a short time later.

Clayton McCollum, a 24-year-old resident of Grand Junction, was arrested and jailed in the Mesa County Detention Facility. McCollum is charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of first degree assault, second degree assault on a peace officer, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, two counts of felony menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm, vehicular eluding, domestic violence, second degree burglary, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.

