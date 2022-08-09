Hot and dry now, some relief on the way

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A ridge of high pressure has been settling into the region over the last few days, and this morning it’s sitting just about right over Grand Junction. Under that high, we’ve got plenty of sinking air, which means we’re starting the day with plenty of sunshine and there won’t be very many changes into the afternoon. We’ll continue to see sunny skies with just a couple of afternoon clouds, and high temperatures will quickly warm into the middle and upper 90s. Several places in the lower elevations will come close to or even break the 100-degree mark. You’ll see more clouds the further south you go, and there will still be two or three showers and storms along and south of the San Juan Mountains. Mostly clear to clear skies stick around overnight tonight with lows falling into the 60s and 70s.

The high pressure that is keeping us sunny and dry today will nudge slightly to our east on Wednesday, streaming in some slightly better moisture from the south. We’ll see a small increase in cloud coverage and rain chances, with lack of necessary lift being the primary limiting factor. Much of the higher rain chances will stay over the higher elevations of the Western Slope, then we’ll have to watch for one or two of those showers making it down into the nearby valleys into the evening. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies elsewhere around the Western Slope, with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Thursday will play out about the same, with a few more showers and storms staying along the higher elevations.

Rain chances will come back down some by the end of the work week and into the weekend, but we’ll still mention around a 10 to 20 percent chance of rain each day from Friday through Monday under partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will settle in right around seasonal norms as well. Lower to middle 90s are possible in Grand Junction, with upper 80s in Montrose.

