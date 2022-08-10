Cast Your Vote Colorado: Ninth annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest opens voting

Colorado's winning photo from last year
Colorado's winning photo from last year(Colorado State Patrol)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol announced Tuesday that voting for the 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest is now open.

The contest is held by the American Association of State Troopers and is meant to be a friendly competition between Colorado’s 50 state police agencies, with winners earning a spot in the upcoming AAST calendar.

The top voted cruiser will be featured on the cover of a wall calendar, with each month featuring the runner-ups in the contest.

“Our vehicles are our offices. They’re distinct, unique, and embody what it means to be in Colorado by being both rugged and beautiful,” says Colonel Matthew C, Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

This year’s contest can be voted on here, and voting will close on August 25 at 3 p.m.

