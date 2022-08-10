Durango utility work alert

Water line work will impact traffic and Camino del Rio and 8th Street in Durango, Colorado.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DURANGO, Colo. (KKCO) - Water line work will impact drivers in Durango from now until the end of August.

With this work, motorists should expect lane shifts and delays along US 550 Camino del Rio near the Durango City Transit Center and parking lot.

Lane shifts will be put in to place to maintain northbound and southbound traffic movement. Southbound traffic will not be allowed to turn left onto 8th Street. The only accessible entrance to Applebee’s will be the north entrance near 9th Street.

Work will be completed day and night, 24/7 until throughout the duration of the project. Motorists should plan extra time for their commute and should expect traffic congestion in the area.

