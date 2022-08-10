A few more clouds, slightly better rain chances

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - That area of high pressure that has been sitting either right over or just a short ways away from Grand Junction has now moved just off to our east, toward Denver. We’ll trade in the sunny skies for a few more clouds later this afternoon, and some isolated showers and storms could be possible in the higher elevations all across the Western Slope, not just along and south of the San Juan Mountains like we’ve seen through the opening portion of the work week. A couple of those showers could find some of the nearby valleys late this afternoon and into the evening, otherwise we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs right back up into the middle and upper 90s. Any rain comes to an end through the evening, and mostly clear to clear skies settle back into the region tonight with lows once again in the 60s and 70s.

As that high continues moving farther east, we’ll see a bit more moisture stream across the region than what we’ll see today. That will lead to even more cloud coverage and a few more scattered showers and thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon. Showers and storms will once again pop up over the higher elevations of the Western Slope, then migrate down into the nearby valleys through the late afternoon and into the evening hours. One or two leftover showers could continue into the overnight hours as well. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies continue elsewhere with overnight lows in the 60s.

Plentiful moisture will remain in place through the end of the work week, the weekend, and into the start of next week, but there are still some limiting factors in play. We’ll still be decently close to the ridge of high pressure, so lift could be hard to come by at times for locations not near any of the higher elevations where lift can be generated by the wind blowing up the mountain sides. For now we’ll keep partly cloudy skies in place with slight rain chances each day--potentially a little higher for the start of next week. The lack of data consistency from model to model can also be visualized in the rainfall amounts that they are both projecting. One projects rainfall totals of over a half of an inch of rain in Grand Junction, while the other is projecting not even a half of a tenth of an inch of rain. These inconsistencies will be ironed out as we get closer to the weekend, but for now it’s a little too early to speak of a ton of details.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.