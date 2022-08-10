Possession and use of entheogenic plants and fungi fails to qualify for 2022 ballot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced that Proposed Initiative #61 (”Legal Possession and Use of Entheogenic Plants and Fungi”) failed to collect a sufficient number of signatures to qualify for inclusion on the November 8, 2022 General Election ballot.

Previously, hallucinogenic mushrooms were decriminalized in the city of Denver. The goal of this initiative was to decriminalize Colorado as a whole.

So far Oregon is the only state in the US that has decriminalized entheogenic plants and fungi back in 2020.

In order for this initiative to qualify for inclusion on the 2022 Colorado ballot, 124,632 signatures were needed. Only 5,001 signatures were submitted.

A copy of the petition is on file with the Secretary of State’s office.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.