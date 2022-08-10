Traffic delays up to 30 minutes in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, Aug 11

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracted partners will be overseeing helicopter operations along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, August 11.

During helicopter operations, crews will hold eastbound and westbound traffic for up to 30 minutes in both directions while helicopter lifts rockfall fence materials and equipment to the canyon slopes above I-70. Delays should be expected from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m..

Intermittent single lane closures in the canyon will take place Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the duration of the project.

As a safety measure, the Glenwood Canyon recreation path and rest areas will also be closed for the day.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reminds motorists to remain “Slow for the Cone Zone.” They ask that drivers obey the posted speed limits, stay alert, and watch for workers.

If weather interferes, helicopter operations will be rescheduled for Tuesday, August 16.

