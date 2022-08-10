Traffic delays up to 30 minutes in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, Aug 11

Contracted company has begun assessing and repairing damaged road.
Contracted company has begun assessing and repairing damaged road.(KKCO)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 2:54 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation and contracted partners will be overseeing helicopter operations along I-70 in Glenwood Canyon on Thursday, August 11.

During helicopter operations, crews will hold eastbound and westbound traffic for up to 30 minutes in both directions while helicopter lifts rockfall fence materials and equipment to the canyon slopes above I-70. Delays should be expected from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m..

Intermittent single lane closures in the canyon will take place Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. throughout the duration of the project.

As a safety measure, the Glenwood Canyon recreation path and rest areas will also be closed for the day.

The Colorado Department of Transportation reminds motorists to remain “Slow for the Cone Zone.” They ask that drivers obey the posted speed limits, stay alert, and watch for workers.

If weather interferes, helicopter operations will be rescheduled for Tuesday, August 16.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clayton McCollum, a 24-year-old resident of Grand Junction.
UPDATE: Arrest affidavit reveals cross-town shooting and high-speed chase began as simple night of fun between friends
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says
Westbound traffic is currently blocked by the accident.
UPDATE: Patterson Road reopened after two-car accident
Wolf reintroduction has gone back and forth over the past several decades.
State considers designating wolves reintroduced to Colorado as experimental, which would allow livestock producers more flexibility to harass, injure or kill
Police lights
Colorado State Patrol prompted of hit and run Saturday night

Latest News

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
CDOT update on North Ave road work
Magic mushrooms in Madrigal's laboratories
Possession and use of entheogenic plants and fungi fails to qualify for 2022 ballot
The summer of 2022 has brought monsoonal rains to Summit County nearly every day. So what does...
Ski resorts hope for a snowy winter after a drizzly Summit summer
Water line work will impact traffic and Camino del Rio and 8th Street in Durango, Colorado.
Durango utility work alert