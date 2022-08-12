2 Former Maverick Baseball Alumns on making the jump to professional Baseball

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Four former CMU players have made the jump from Grand Junction to professional baseball following the conclusion of the MLB Draft. Despite being caught up in a whirlwind since the draft Caleb Farmer and Spencer Bramwell were able to discuss their experience making the move to pursue the majors, and what their draft experience was like.

“So at the end of day two I got a call from a Marlins Scout saying there was a chance something could happen on day three. I didn’t put a lot of hope into it, I got similar calls last year and it was kind of heart breaking so took it with a grain of salt… on day three I was helping the school districts sell laptops and I didn’t have any service…and then I get four five calls from my parents and I see that I got drafted then I get the call from the marlins and my body went numb … meanwhile I’m sitting at the elementary school installing laptops,” Bramwell said.

A two time All-American catcher, Bramwell was selected in the 18th round by the Miami Marlins who he says had been in touch with him the entire draft process.

“I was talking to a few teams throughout the year but they were the only team that called me during the draft so it was pretty cool that it all worked out.” Bramwell said.

Meanwhile Spencer’s Maverick teammate and former Grand Junction Rockie Caleb Farmer signed with the Washington Nationals shortly after the conclusion of the draft.

“It’s pretty surreal. It’s something I’ve dreamed about I’ve been working towards so it’s pretty amazing I can’t even explain it … I did it im a national, now it’s time to put my head back down and get to work”

Despite the high’s of realizing a lifelong dream both framer and Bramwell described a hectic couple of days after the draft

“I was in Boise when I got the call so I had to fly back to Grand junction… left that Sunday…got here and woke up and got all the gear and signed the paper and we were on our way,” Farmer said.

“I went home went out to dinner with a few of the coaches and friends .. soaked it all in and then in 24 hours I was in Florida,” Bramwell said.

