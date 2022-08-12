6 fire crew members in 1 department expecting children this year

Six McPherson Fire Department crew members are expecting children by the end of the year.
Six McPherson Fire Department crew members are expecting children by the end of the year.(McPherson Fire Department)
By KWCH Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – Six crew members at a fire department in Kansas are expecting children by the end of the year.

According to KWCH, the McPherson Fire Department posted a photo on Facebook of the firefighters’ wives showing off their baby bumps while wearing their husbands’ gear.

The first of the six babies is due Sept. 27, with one other due in October, two in November and two in December.

“The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six,” the fire department said in the social media post. “We feel blessed.”

The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six at McPherson Fire Department! We feel blessed to announce that we...

Posted by McPherson Fire Department on Thursday, August 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a man who survived being struck by lightning tells his story. (WTVR, DONNA...
Man survives lightning strike caught on camera
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
A REACH Air Medical Helicopter arrives at the Roseburg Regional Airport with Wildland...
Wildland firefighter from Craig, Colorado hotshot crew died fighting wildfire in Oregon
During a historical U.S. Space Force ceremony, the Department of the Air Force renamed Buckley...
Colorado National Guard first to receive modernized helicopter capability
Palisade, Colorado, is so well known for its peaches that the town hosts a weekend-long...
Palisade Peach Festival will kick off Thursday with ice cream and street dance

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The entrance to former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is shown,...
FBI seized ‘top secret’ documents from Trump home
Schools prepare for new COVID-19 guidelines. (CNN)
Schools prepare to navigate new COVID guidelines
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009....
Naomi Judd’s family asks court to seal report of death investigation
The Grand Junction Fire Department seal, created in 1975.
Grand Junction seeks bids for Fire Station 8 art
Floyd Roseberry
Man accused of bomb threat outside Library of Congress released on pre-trial house arrest