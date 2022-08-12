Grand Junction seeks bids for Fire Station 8 art

The Grand Junction Fire Department seal, created in 1975.
The Grand Junction Fire Department seal, created in 1975.(Grand Junction Fire Department)
By Cyndy Koures
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction’s Commission on Arts and Culture wants to hire an artist to create a metal sculpture for the city’s newest fire station. The budget for the piece is just over $51,000.

The art will be featured at Fire Station 8 off 31 Road north of Riverside Parkway.

The fire station will be finished this winter. It’s a $6 million dollar project.

Backers say the artwork should incorporate images of the two ponies who lived on the land before the city bought it.

Marlene Godsey, Arts and Adult Programing Director for the city, explains what she hopes the project will include, “River scenery because of the community. Obviously pear orchards because that area is known for pear orchards. Potentially ponies because the land that they bought it from the used to be two ponies that lived on that land was very historical to the area and then of course a fire engine.”

Follow this link online for the full proposal.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a man who survived being struck by lightning tells his story. (WTVR, DONNA...
Man survives lightning strike caught on camera
The Farmers' Almanac is predicting a cold winter.
Farmers’ Almanac predicting extreme winter forecast for most of US
A REACH Air Medical Helicopter arrives at the Roseburg Regional Airport with Wildland...
Wildland firefighter from Craig, Colorado hotshot crew died fighting wildfire in Oregon
During a historical U.S. Space Force ceremony, the Department of the Air Force renamed Buckley...
Colorado National Guard first to receive modernized helicopter capability
Palisade, Colorado, is so well known for its peaches that the town hosts a weekend-long...
Palisade Peach Festival will kick off Thursday with ice cream and street dance

Latest News

Bates adds a propeller to one of his sculptures at his ranch in Fruita, Colorado.
Local artist on 25 years of work in the Grand Valley
KKCO SORTER MEMORIAL (8/11)
KKCO SORTER MEMORIAL (8/11)
KKCO ART SWEEPS (8/10)
KKCO ART SWEEPS (8/10)
KKCO FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL (8/9)
KKCO FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL (8/9)