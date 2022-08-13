Len Dawson, MVP of Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win, in hospice

Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their...
Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care.(Robert Scott/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:37 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Len Dawson, the 87-year-old Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title, has entered hospice care in Kansas City.

KMBC-TV, the Kansas City station where Dawson began his broadcasting career in 1966, confirmed Dawson is in hospice care through his wife, Linda.

The MVP of the Chiefs’ 23-7 Super Bowl victory over Minnesota in January 1970, Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987 and received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

From Alliance, Ohio, Dawson starred at Purdue and was selected fifth overall by Pittsburgh in the 1957 NFL draft. After seeing limited time in the NFL in three seasons with the Steelers and two with Cleveland, he joined the Dallas Texans in the American Football League in 1962, reuniting with former Purdue assistant coach Hank Stram.

Dawson moved with the team to Kansas City the following season and remained the Chiefs’ starting quarterback until retiring in 1975.

In addition to his work at KMBC where he was the station’s first sports anchor, Dawson was a game analyst for NBC and the Chiefs’ radio network and hosted HBO’s “Inside the NFL” show.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of a man who survived being struck by lightning tells his story. (WTVR, DONNA...
Man survives lightning strike caught on camera
During a historical U.S. Space Force ceremony, the Department of the Air Force renamed Buckley...
Colorado National Guard first to receive modernized helicopter capability
A REACH Air Medical Helicopter arrives at the Roseburg Regional Airport with Wildland...
Wildland firefighter from Craig, Colorado hotshot crew died fighting wildfire in Oregon
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Weather Forecast August 12, 2022
Tracking better rain chances for the valleys

Latest News

This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts...
Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub
Cell phone video captures people running from the scene where a car crashed into a pub, causing...
RAW: People run from the scene where car crashed into Va. pub
An employee at a pub in Arlington, Virginia, describes the moment a car crashed into the...
'I fell to my knees': Witness describes moment car crashes into Va. pub
FILE- Internal Revenue Service taxes forms are seen on Feb. 13, 2019. The flagship climate...
Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems’ bill