Tracking better rain chances for the valleys

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - While moisture continues to present across the Western Slope, conditions have stayed primarily dry in our valleys, and temperatures are reasonably warm. In Grand Junction, temperatures reached 100 right on the dot yesterday, but today, we sat five degrees cooler in the mid-90s. While the valleys have stayed dry, our mountains continue to feel the impact of scattered showers and thunderstorms. A high-pressure system hovers over the Great Plains, feeding moisture into the Western Slope and giving scattered storms to our mountains. These storms will start to taper off into the nighttime and overnight hours. For Grand Junction and Montrose, conditions will continue to stay tonight, and for our temperatures, Grand Junction will fall into the upper 60s. However, those temperatures will be on the other end in Montrose, staying in the lower 60s.

As we begin our weekend, valleys will remain dry, and mountains will start to see more scattered showers and storms from the afternoon to the nighttime. In our valleys, we will stay dry, but there is a slight chance of a sprinkle for Grand Junction for the evening hours. These precipitation chances will remain low over the weekend for Grand Junction. Temperatures will slowly decline in Grand Junction and Montrose, falling into the lower 90s by the end of the week.

By Sunday, Montrose precipitation chances will increase while Grand Junction will remain predominantly dry. Then by Monday, Grand Junction’s precipitation chances will rise as Montrose will continue to see more widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The pattern will continue into the middle of the week, where the lower valleys will experience scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will continue to fall leading into Wednesday, reaching into the upper 80s for Grand Junction and mid-80s for Montrose. In the higher elevations, scattered showers and storms will continue to impact these areas from moisture getting fed into the Western Slope. By the end of the work week, temperatures start to take the reverse and slowly begin to warm right back into the lower 90s.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.