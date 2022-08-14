Groundbreaking for Clifton Branch Library

The new Clifton Branch Library in Mesa County will be approximately three times larger than the...
The new Clifton Branch Library in Mesa County will be approximately three times larger than the current Clifton Branch.(Pixabay)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - The groundbreaking ceremony for the long-planned Clifton Branch Library coming to Clifton will take place on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 10 a.m..

The new library will be built next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School at 3270 D 1/2 Road. Those attending the groundbreaking ceremony are asked to park on D 1/2 Road.

The 17,800 square foot library will be about three times bigger than the current Clifton Branch. It will feature dedicated children and teen areas, a community meeting room, several study rooms, and an area for reading and relaxation.

Completion of the library is anticipated for 2023.

Construction of the new Clifton Branch is projected to cost $11.5 million, with $8 million provided by the Mesa County Public Library District and $3.5 million to be raised by the Mesa County Libraries Foundation.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Former Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor case intends to plea guilty
The family of a man who survived being struck by lightning tells his story. (WTVR, DONNA...
Man survives lightning strike caught on camera
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Weather Forecast August 12, 2022
Tracking better rain chances for the valleys
During a historical U.S. Space Force ceremony, the Department of the Air Force renamed Buckley...
Colorado National Guard first to receive modernized helicopter capability
mavs to the majors
2 Former Maverick Baseball Alumns on making the jump to professional Baseball

Latest News

Resurfacing project to begin tomorrow, August 15, 2022 on Trickle Park Road.
Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins
A man and woman were both killed in a fatal rollover on Saturday.
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
KKCO ART INSTALLATION
KKCO ART INSTALLATION
KKCO GOP CHAIR
KKCO GOP CHAIR