Heavy storms possible early this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cooling is becoming more evident. We’re still warm, but the normal high is still 91 degrees for August 14. There are only five more days for the entire rest of this year with record highs of 100 degrees or higher. Only one of those days is higher than 100, and it’s just 101. Historically, August is a month of fast cooling in Western Colorado. September is a month of much faster cooling.

Rain Helps Further The Cooling

Aiding in the cooling is rain. We’ve had some healthy downpours that have helped to keep the heat in check for a lot of us. Not everyone has been rained on, and not everyone will be rained on. But there are a couple of more days before drying takes over our forecast briefly later this week.

Our Next 24 Hours

Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about the area this evening. Some storms can be heavy, but that’s not to say everyone will get rain. Away from the rain, we’ll be cloudy. We’ll cool from upper 80s around 6 PM to lower 80s by 8 PM and then into the 70s by 9 PM. Rainy areas can be 10-15 degrees cooler. Overnight, we’ll be mainly cloudy with a small chance for a stray shower. Low temperatures will be near 66 degrees around Grand Junction and 60 degrees around Montrose. Monday will be mainly cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. Once again, we won’t all get rain. Some storms can be heavy with gusty winds. High temperatures will be near 87 degrees around Grand Junction and 84 degrees around Montrose. Rainy areas can be up to 10 degrees cooler.

Looking Ahead

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely again on Tuesday. Wednesday will be marked by drying, and temperatures will recover into the upper 80s and lower 90s for that drier Wednesday and Thursday. The drying is brief. Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast for Friday and Saturday. The increase in rain will help knock down the temperatures a few degrees.

