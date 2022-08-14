Rising river temperatures cause fishing closure on Yampa River

Colorado Parks and Wildlife enacts voluntary fishing closure on the Yampa River.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 12:44 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - Water temperatures in the Yampa River have exceeded 71 degrees for several consecutive days. With rising temperatures and a decline in flows, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has reinstated a voluntary fishing closure for the Yampa River.

On Friday, August 12, 2022, CPW implemented a full-day voluntary fishing closure from the Chuck Lewis State Wildlife Area to the western edge of Steamboat Springs town limits on the Yampa until further notice.

Anglers are encouraged to visit the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website to stay up to date with fishing closures where they plan to fish. Anglers can also view a map of current voluntary closures here.

Anglers are also encouraged to check with local CPW offices to learn about destination water conditions before visiting.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife appreciates continued cooperation from the angling community during these voluntary fishing closures to help conserve fish populations for the future.

