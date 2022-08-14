Tennessee police dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media

Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet...
Fake social media post about a serial killer in Mount Juliet.(Photo courtesy of Mount Juliet Police Department)(Mount Juliet Police Department)
By Danica Sauter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:57 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police in Tennessee have spoken out against social media posts claiming a serial killer was active in a Nashville suburb.

A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Joliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups.

“There’s a serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Mount Juliet, my friend was almost taken by him,” the post reads. “He drives a truck with LED lights and hits cars of women alone, and once they pull over, he takes them. Multiple disappearances. If you are in the area and you are hit by a truck with LED lights, keep driving and call the cops. Stay safe.”

The Mount Joliet Police Department posted a message on social media responding to the claims, saying the claims were false.

They also said similar posts have been made nationwide targeting different city names.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Former Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor case intends to plea guilty
The family of a man who survived being struck by lightning tells his story. (WTVR, DONNA...
Man survives lightning strike caught on camera
KKCO 11 News at 6:00 Weather Forecast August 12, 2022
Tracking better rain chances for the valleys
During a historical U.S. Space Force ceremony, the Department of the Air Force renamed Buckley...
Colorado National Guard first to receive modernized helicopter capability
mavs to the majors
2 Former Maverick Baseball Alumns on making the jump to professional Baseball

Latest News

The bar was holding a fundraiser for those touched by an Aug. 5 blaze that killed seven adults...
1 dead, 17 hurt in crash outside Pennsylvania bar
Burned furniture, including wooden tables and chairs, and a religious images are seen at the...
Fire at Cairo Coptic church kills 41, including 10 children
FILE - Author Salman Rushdie appears at a signing for his book "Home" in London on June 6,...
Salman Rushdie ‘on the road to recovery,’ agent says
Resurfacing project to begin tomorrow, August 15, 2022 on Trickle Park Road.
Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins