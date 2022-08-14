Trickle Park Road resurfacing project begins

Resurfacing project to begin tomorrow, August 15, 2022 on Trickle Park Road.
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 14, 2022
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests in cooperation with the Mesa County Road and Bridge Department have announced a resurfacing project for Trickle Park Road.

Construction is set to begin on August 15, 2022 starting at the intersection of NFSR #257 and will end at the northern Forest boundary heading to Collbran.

The project will consist of grading and gravel resurfacing, pulling and shaping ditches and replacement of culverts. The goal of the project is to re-establish the road template and surface the roadway with aggregate for an improved driving surface.

In addition to the resurfacing project, Mesa County will be constructing a new parking lot on the northeast side of NFSR #121 at the forest boundary. The parking lot will be to help improve access for forest users.

Visitors should be prepared to expect one-hour traffic delays Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.. Visitors are asked to use extreme caution when traveling as heavy equipment will be entering and exiting the roadway. Visitors should pay attention and obey all traffic signs when traveling in or near these areas.

The project is expected to last through the beginning of October.

