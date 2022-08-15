497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 5, 2022, three trucks pulled into Blair’s Truck Stop and stole approximately 497 gallons of fuel.

Three unknown males damaged one of the fuel pumps in effort to pump diesel fuel into auxiliary fuel tanks placed in the beds of their pickup trucks. It is estimated that the group drove off with an estimated $2,728.00 in fuel.

Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is asking that if anyone has any information about this crime or the identity of the perpetrators that they call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (970)249-8500, us the app P3 Tips, or provide information via the P3 Tip website.

Blair's Truck Stop gas theft in Montrose, Colorado (Montrose County Sheriff's Office)

Crime Stoppers wants to remind everyone that they want your information, not your identity. Crime Prevention and crime solution are everyone’s responsibility.

Montrose County Sheriff’s Office would also like to remind everyone that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

