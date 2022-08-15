Colorado DMV shifts new program into drive, literally

The DMV2GO RV and SUV are displayed on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, near Pagosa Springs, Colorado. DMV2GO is the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles new program that offers a mobile way to DMV. DMV2GO can provide pop-up driver license offices as well as an office on wheels almost anywhere in the Centennial State. DMV2GO is meant to help underserved Coloradans, including those who live in rural areas, Coloradans in assisted living facilities, indigent Coloradans and those re-entering society from incarceration.(Derek Kuhn/DOR Photo)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Coloradans now have a new option when it comes to getting their Division of Motor Services (DMV). The Division shifts a new DMV2GO mobile office program into drive, literally.

The new program launched on Friday, August 12, 2022, in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. The new mobile program will allow the DMV to better serve people across Colorado, with especially those that live in rural residents, long-term care facility residents and people who are experiencing homelessness.

The program on wheels will be moving to different locations across the state, with a DMV2GO office on wheels and two DMV2GO pop-up driver license offices.

“One of our priorities is to continue to find innovative ways to offer our services, and our DMV2GO does just that — bringing DMV offices to our customers in an easy and convenient manner,” DMV Senior Director Electra Bustle said. “We are excited to bring more flexibility to doing work with the DMV and add to our other convenient service delivery options like myDMV, kiosks, @Home Driving Knowledge test and the myColorado™ App.”

The DMV2GO will offer the same services as the standard driver license office, with Driving Knowledge tests and endorsement exams being the only exception. DMV2GO will offer access to online vehicle registration and driver record services as well.

The DMV2GO that launched in Pagosa Springs took nearly three years of planning and testing due to supply chain issues, particularly vehicle microchip shortages.

“We are so excited to get DMV2GO on the road,” DMV Deputy Senior Director Rosalie Johnson said. “DMV2GO really helps us provide services to Coloradans who don’t have easy access to driver license offices because not having a valid form of identification can present significant barriers for people. The Colorado DMV wants to help put people on the road to success and with DMV2GO we are.”

The DMV began piloting DMV2GO in July 2021, serving Coloradans affected by the Marshall Fire. During the pilot phase from July 2021 to June 30, 2022, the DMV visited over 190 locations, helped more than 3,000 Coloradans and issued over 2,900 identification cards and driver licenses.

Currently, DMV2GO does not require appointments for scheduled pop-up offices. Coloradans interested in having DMV2GO visit their nonprofit, community center, senior living facility, library or correctional facility can request a visit online at DMV.Colorado.gov/DMV2GO.

DMV2GO would like to note that it does not make house calls. Other opportunities to get DMV services include online options, myDMV.Clorado.gov and the myColorado™ app, as well as self-service MV Kiosks, and in-office services.

