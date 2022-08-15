Delta Health Family Medicine Clinic gained new location

By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 15, 2022
DELTA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Delta Health Family Medicine Clinic gained a new location today, August 15, 2022. The location moved from 555 Meeker Street to 70 Stafford Lane in Delta, Colorado.

The move is designed to provide more convenient access between the hospital and clinic appointments.

“It has been our goal for some time to move Family Medicine closer to the main campus,” said Delta Health CEO Matt Heyn. “It makes it more convenient for patients moving between hospital and clinic appointments, and it also makes it easier for our providers to go back and forth to the hospital to serve patients.”

“This is an exciting move for our Family Medicine Clinic to a location that is not only a larger space, but that is closer to the main Delta Health campus,” said Vickie Moore, M. Ed, executive director of clinic operations. “We hope to make the transition as smooth as possible for our patients, and we are excited for everyone to see the new space.”

The community is invited to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location on September 14, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., where they can tour the new building as well as meet the staff and providers.

