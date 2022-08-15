Free haircuts for students as the school year begins

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cavi Cuts Barbershop set up shop in a Clifton neighborhood to provide free haircuts to students as the school year begins.

“Sometimes kids just need words of encouragement, and also a way to feel good and look good to do good,” said Jason Ornong, Cavi Cuts owner.

“They all seem to enjoy it for sure,” said Steven Torres. “It’s cool because when we cut him up, I felt like, you know, someone famous because they’re all hyped up after the cut.”

Others helping at the event, like Gloria Lara, says she feels for these kids, “I was once the kid that relied on the donations. I was also a single mom that also relied on the donation. So I’ve been the kid and the parent.”

According to Bankrate, the cost of goods and services soared by 9.1%.

So besides providing haircuts for the community, Cavi Cuts is dedicated to collecting donations for Mesa County Valley School District 51. Because Ornong says, they’re trying to produce community love by supporting the education of the local youth.

“I just love the youth. I feel like they mold our community,” added Ornong.

