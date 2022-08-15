Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Twizzler’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Twizzler!

Twizzler is a two-year-old Pit Bull mix. As sweet as candy, Twizzler is full of love and compassion. He gets along great with other dogs and would make a great family dog. Twizzler walks well on a leash and loves treats so he can be motivated to learn new tricks.

If you are interested in adopting Twizzler contact 970-644-0575 to schedule an appointment.

