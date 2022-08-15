I-70 closed from Glenwood Springs through Dotsero

Glenwood Canyon on I-70
Glenwood Canyon on I-70(Natasha Lynn)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Grizzly Creek burn scar area in Glenwood Canyon. I-70 is closed in both directions between Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs and Exit 133 in Dotsero.

CDOT stated that the closure is for safety reasons. The closure will continue until the flash flood warning is lifted by the NWS.

