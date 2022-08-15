Mesa County commissioners approve proposed solar farm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, the Mesa County commissioners unanimously approved a solar energy project proposal by SolarGen. That would bring more solar energy to the Grand Valley.

“So the decision before us today was for the approval of a conditional use permit, which would allow Solar Gen, basically a company that builds solar farms and generates electricity, to move in the north of the interstate,” said Commissioner Cody Davis.

SolarGen, a company based out of Denver, wants to build a 151-acre solar farm north of I-70 and east of Grand Junction on state land board property.

Commissioner Davis says the property is a great spot, “So first of all, it’s in the desert. It’s not going to use any more water. So that’s a good thing. It’s not going to ruin agriculture. It’s not in a residential area, and it’s north of the interstate where the desert is.”

But others like Andrew Blood, who owns a plot of land next to the property, don’t share the same enthusiasm.

“Basically, they’re going to be my neighbor in at least two different locations,” said Blood. “And so, you know, it just isn’t going to be great.”

Blood believes the farm could be built somewhere else in the valley, “In my opinion, you can put these solar farms anywhere, and as long as you have a transmission line to shoot the power down, then you could put them anywhere.”

So what’s next? According to Davis, now that Solar Gen has the green light, before the hard work starts, and we’re not talking about construction. Instead, it’s things like glint and glare joint study with the Grand Junction Regional Airport and the nesting of the burrowing owls.

“Now, I’m not in the driver’s seat, but it’ll be a little while, I think before they get all their contracts and right of ways and everything that they need to do to perform,” said Davis.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.