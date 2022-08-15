Rise of emergency calls in Palisade

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Palisade is the home of peaches, wine vineyards, and 2,783 people. Recent palisade staff reports reveal an uptick in emergency calls in the town.

The police department reported a 27% increase. So 85 more calls compared to last year, and a 13% increase for the fire department.

The Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai assures there’s no need to be alarmed, “I don’t think we’re seeing a great increase in crime.”

Mikolai adds the rise in calls can be attributed to a few factors. That includes tourism, adding two new ambulances, and a mutual aid agreement with Mesa County.

“So with that in mind, we do answer calls, not only within the Town of Palisade but within the rural area, just outside of the town up on east Orchard Mesa and all the way into Clifton,” said Mikolai.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.