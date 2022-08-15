Showers and storms raise flooding concerns

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms marched across the Western Slope each afternoon through the weekend, then some leftover showers with a few rumbles of thunder moved through a handful of locations overnight last night--including Grand Junction and Montrose. We’re getting a little bit of a break from the rain this morning with partly cloudy skies, but clouds will be back on the increase along with showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Deep moisture will lead to potentially heavy rainfall in several storms that develop this afternoon, which could bring some flooding concerns to portions of the Western Slope. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 1 PM until midnight for areas in and around the Grizzly Creek burn scar area, including Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon. We’ve already seen one safety closure to Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Sunday, and additional closures could be necessary today and tomorrow if heavy rain approaches the burn scar area. We’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies whenever rain isn’t falling. Expect highs in the lower to middle 80s. A portion of the rain will come to an end through the evening and into the overnight hours, but some showers and storms could persist into the overnight hours. Some of the highest coverage of overnight showers will be over the western portions of the Western Slope. Again, partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place for areas that don’t see any rain. Low temperatures will fall back into the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

While coverage will likely be a little bit lower, scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible through the day on Tuesday, with heavy rain once again being the primary threat--especially across the higher elevations of the region. Drier air will begin to filter into the northern portions of the region on Wednesday, keeping rain chances a little lower in Grand Junction compared to Montrose. Temperatures will begin to increase as rain chances start to decrease on Wednesday, with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies settle back in across the region on Thursday, with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Moisture returns to the region by the end of the work week and into the weekend, bringing better rain chances and cooler temperatures with it. Expect partly cloudy skies, scattered showers and thunderstorms, and highs in the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s.

