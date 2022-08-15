US: Drone attack targets US base in Syria

The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and...
The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria.(Source: Islamic Republic News Agency (Iran))
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:45 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. military says an attack with drones hit a compound run by American troops and U.S.-backed Syrian opposition fighters in eastern Syria.

The military says there were no casualties or damage.

It said Monday’s attack took place in the vicinity of al-Tanf base near where the borders of Syria, Jordan and Iraq meet.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

U.S. and coalition troops are based at al-Tanf to train Syrian opposition forces on patrols to counter militants from the Islamic State group.

Such attacks on al-Tanf are rare.

U.S. officials said in October they believe Iran was behind a similar attack on the base that month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman were both killed in a fatal rollover on Saturday.
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Former Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor case intends to plea guilty
John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running over a man and killing him in Arizona.
Police: Driver facing murder charge after running over man with vehicle in violent attack
Heavy storms and gusty winds are possible on Monday.
Heavy storms possible early this week
Handcuffs
Colorado Springs man sentenced to over 21 years for bank robberies

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: A secret treatment center in Ukraine has already been hit by shelling several...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine: Front line medics save lives as war rages
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states in West face deadline to cut water use
A Homeland Security bulletin says more Donald Trump supporters have been threatening federal...
Calls for calm as Trump supports blast FBI after Mar-a-Lago search
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
3 injured in shooting at Six Flags near Chicago