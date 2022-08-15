Water damage closes US Highway 6 by Eagle-Vail

EAGLE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Transportation is investigating water damage to US Highway 6 between Eagle-Vail and Dowd Canyon in Eagle County.

The highway is closed due to increasing damage to the roadway near Mile Point 273.8. Crews are working to determine where the water is coming from and assessing the next steps to repair damage. Motorists will need to use I-70 instead of US 6 when traveling in the area.

The closure is posted on COtrip.org and will continue to be posted there during the closure and throughout any continuing impacts, like lane closure during repair.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.