Water damage closes US Highway 6 by Eagle-Vail

US Highway 6 damage and closure near Eagle-Vail
US Highway 6 damage and closure near Eagle-Vail(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:02 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGLE, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Department of Transportation is investigating water damage to US Highway 6 between Eagle-Vail and Dowd Canyon in Eagle County.

The highway is closed due to increasing damage to the roadway near Mile Point 273.8. Crews are working to determine where the water is coming from and assessing the next steps to repair damage. Motorists will need to use I-70 instead of US 6 when traveling in the area.

The closure is posted on COtrip.org and will continue to be posted there during the closure and throughout any continuing impacts, like lane closure during repair.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man and woman were both killed in a fatal rollover on Saturday.
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo
Goodlett is charged with conspiracy for her role in the botched Breonna Taylor raid
Former Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor case intends to plea guilty
Heavy storms and gusty winds are possible on Monday.
Heavy storms possible early this week
John Lagana, 61, is accused of intentionally running over a man and killing him in Arizona.
Police: Driver facing murder charge after running over man with vehicle in violent attack
Handcuffs
Colorado Springs man sentenced to over 21 years for bank robberies

Latest News

Glenwood Canyon on I-70
I-70 closed from Glenwood Springs through Dotsero
Electric Scooters to be part of pilot program
Grand Junction City moving forward with micromobility pilot
three glass of white red and rose wine with dim light in wooden restaurant table with a grape...
Wine pairs well at a book signing
The DMV2GO RV and SUV are displayed on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, near Pagosa Springs, Colorado....
Colorado DMV shifts new program into drive, literally