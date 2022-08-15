Wine pairs well at a book signing

PALISADE, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction native will be signing copies of her book at Carlson Vineyards on August 23, 2022.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Toasted Pixie and Carlson Vineyards are hosting a Sip & Sign with author Allison McGill. McGill will be signing copies of her “Mommy Didn’t Say That” (A Parent Parody Book). Guests can enjoy wine from Carlson Vineyards and also purchase the signed book.

Carlson Vineyards is a family-owned local winery located at 461 35 Road in Palisade, Colorado. Founders Parker and Mary Carlson planted their first vines in 1981 and established their winery in an old 1930s fruit packing shed. Their enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff are eager to share their their passion with visitors about their award-winning wines.

Toasted Pixie is a local store located in the heart of Grand Junction’s downtown area. Toasted Pixie carries cards, coasters, notebooks, signs, you name it. They specialize in comedic and unique items that are made specifically for an older crowd.

Allison McGill grew up in Grand Junction but now lives in Washington D.C. McGill is co-author of “Mommy Didn’t Say That” and “Duke Finds a Home”. She was named one of the 2021 Hero Moms on the Today Show.

Lola & Pear Publishing donate 20% of every book’s profit to nonprofit partners. “Mommy Didn’t Say That” is partnered with Postpartum International, which is dedicated to assisting families that are suffering from postpartum depression, anxiety, and distress.

Allison McGill is also Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lola & Pear Publishing.

