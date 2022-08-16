Colorado Public Utilities Commission to decide natural gas rate hike

STATEWIDE, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Public Utilities Commission will take testimony from Xcel Energy this week in reference to a proposed $188.6 million increase in base rates for natural gas over the next three years.

Commissioners will also listen to intervenors.

Here are the nuts and bolts of the rate request:

The plan calls for a 6.7% increase to be stretched over three years. Increases would start this November. Your natural gas bill would increase 2.7% in 2023 and 3.1% in 2024.

Here’s how you can weigh in:

The remote public comment hearing is scheduled as follows:

DATE: August 18, 2022

TIME: 4-6 p.m.

Join by video conference using Zoom at this link.

Meeting ID: 856 4455 6311

Passcode: 042332

The PUC encourages consumers to provide written or oral public comments at any time this proceeding is open. In order to associate your comment with the public comment period, include “Proceeding No. 22AL-0046G” in public comments. Public comments can be provided by:

Submitting written comments through the Commission’s electronic filing system

Submitting written comments using the Commission’s online form or through email at dora_puc_website@state.co.us

Mailing comments to the Commission’s offices at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission, 1560 Broadway, Suite 250, Denver, CO 80202.

Calling 303-869-3490 to leave oral comments, with English and Spanish options.

