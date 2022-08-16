Student brought BB gun to Chipeta Elementary

While the student did not threaten anyone, a parent expressed concern about how the situation was handled.
FILE PHOTO - Chipeta Elementary
FILE PHOTO - Chipeta Elementary(KKCO)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 2:03 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a letter sent to Chipeta Elementary staff members and student families, Chipeta Principal Jayme Chiaro stated that a student was found with an unloaded BB gun on school grounds Tuesday morning.

The letter also states that there were no threats made and the student was immediately contacted when it was reported.

A parent of one of the children the gun was shown to contacted KKCO 11 and stated that the gun was shown to at least three students, including her child, between 8:25 and 8:50 Tuesday morning. The parent also expressed concern with how the school handled the situation, and stated that staff had said, “It was just a BB gun,” to her.

Principal Chiaro commended the student who reported the gun, stating, “We are very proud of the students who did the right thing by coming forward.”

Chiaro also reminded parents to talk to their kids about bringing items that could be used as weapons to school, and stated that District 51 security and law enforcement are involved and student discipline will be decided.

