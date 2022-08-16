Wednesday turns drier, but rain returns before the weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We’ve managed to get some good moisture across much of Western Colorado in the past couple of days. We’re going to take a break from the gloomy, rainy days and we’ll warm and brighten things up for Wednesday and Thursday. More rain is in the forecast for the end of the week and this weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be cloudy with occasional showers or thunderstorms. Rain can fall heavily at times. Some areas will stay dry. Temperatures slide down from near 80 degrees around 6 PM to mid-70s by 8 PM. The rain will end before midnight. The rest of tonight will be mostly cloudy. The low temperatures will be near 66 degrees around Grand Junction and 58 degrees around Montrose. Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms are possible, but they’ll mainly stay over the mountains and the valleys well south of I-70. High temperatures will be near 90 degrees around Grand Junction and 84 degrees around Montrose.

One More Dry Day

After a mostly dry Wednesday, showers and storms will be even fewer on Thursday. With more sun, the day will be warmer. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. That’s as warm as we get over the next seven days.

Rain & Thunder Return

Showers and thunderstorms will increase again on Friday and Saturday. Our high temperatures will range from upper 70s to mid-80s both days. Rain can fall heavily at times, especially over the mountains. More healthy moisture is likely for much of the area.

Looking Ahead

Sunday offers another round of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Drying will follow, however. Monday and Tuesday will turn mostly sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

