Better rain chances moving south

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a couple of days of widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Western Slope, we’ll start to see some drier air moving into the northern portions of the region through the day today. We’ve already seen the difference between the northern half and the southern half of the region early this morning. While Grand Junction was seeing plenty of sunshine with decreasing cloud cover, Montrose was seeing overcast skies and light to moderate showers. Better cloud coverage and rain chances will stay generally along and south of a line stretching from Moab, to Montrose, to Gunnison, while north of there we’ll be dry and warm. Grand Junction will continue to see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s through the rest of the day, while Montrose will continue to see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, continued slight rain chances, and highs in the middle 80s. Skies will continue to clear from north to south through the Western Slope overnight tonight with lows falling into the upper 50s and lower to middle 60s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the Western Slope to start the day on Thursday, then only see a couple of small changes into the afternoon. Most of those changes will be the addition of just a few clouds scattered widely about the region. If any location was to see rain, it would primarily be in the highest elevations. We’ll see mostly sunny to sunny skies with highs temperatures warming in the middle to upper 80s and lower 90s.

That drier pattern won’t stick around for too long, though. Better moisture arrives by Friday, increasing rain chances once again around the Western Slope. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase into the afternoon, then some could continue to linger around overnight Friday night and into early Saturday morning. We’ll continue to see elevated rain chances through the weekend, then we should start to turn drier into the start of the new work week. Highs will fall into the upper 70s and lower to middle 80s during the weekend, then warm back into the middle and upper 80s as drier conditions return again to start next week.

