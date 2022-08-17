DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - Tina Peters, embattled Mesa County Clerk & Recorder and former Secretary of State candidate, has been denied travel to a summit by District Attorney Dan Rubinstein.

As the defendant of an ongoing criminal trial, Peters is required by law to submit a request to travel out of state to the district court. Peters had previously ignored this bond requirement, resulting in a warrant being issued for her arrest that was later quashed.

According to documents from the DA, Peters sought permission to travel to Springfield, Missouri, to attend the Moment of Truth Summit. The documents state that Peters took part in a documentary film celebrating the 2020 election theft conspiracy theory and the actions she took during the election that ultimately resulted in Peters being in hot water with the law.

The documents state that Peters was seeking to attend the summit because it was “necessary to further her business interests,” but points out that Peters is still drawing a salary of $93,000 annually.

Additionally, the document states that, “In summary, Ms. Peters is seeking permission to leave the state so that she can be celebrated as a hero for the conduct that a grand jury has indicted her for, and claims this is necessary to further her business interests, at a time where she continues to draw a substantial salary as the elected Clerk and Recorder, while doing no work for the county who is paying her.”

The document also states that, “On behalf of the county I represent, object to this request, do not believe it is necessary, and represent to the court that this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”

Peters has become a point of contention for the Mesa County GOP, claiming that Republican nominee for Secretary of State Pam Anderson did not win legitimately and ignoring requests from Mesa County GOP Chairman Kevin McCarney to resign.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.