DISTURBING: Councilman charged after 7 children found in ‘filthy’ home, authorities say

Authorities say 58-year-old Edward Barker has been charged with child neglect after seven children were found living in a filthy home. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST UNION, W. Va. (WDTV/Gray News) - A councilman in West Virginia is facing child neglect charges after officers say several children were found living in an unsanitary and filthy home.

WDTV reports child protective services and officers responded to a West Union home to investigate a complaint on July 11.

Authorities say officers made contact with 58-year-old Edward Barker when they arrived at the home.

Officials shared that the home was in “very unsanitary and filthy” conditions. Children inside the house were “physically dirty” with matted hair and “smelled of body odor and urine.”

Officers said there were dog feces on the home’s floors and beds with no sheets or blankets with what looked like urine stains on them.

Deputies also said cockroaches were crawling inside the home and refrigerator.

Child protective services reportedly filed a petition and removed seven children from the home who were from 4 years old to 14 years old.

According to the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department, Barker was charged with child neglect. He was booked into the North Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenwood Canyon on I-70
UPDATE: I-70 reopened from Glenwood Springs through Dotsero
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Blair's Truck Stop gas theft in Montrose, Colorado
497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station
Fritz got 56% of the more than 220,000 votes.
Fiona’s baby brother officially has a name
A man and woman were both killed in a fatal rollover on Saturday.
Two killed in motorhome crash near Pueblo

Latest News

A DoorDash customer says he found marijuana inside a bag of delivered food.
DoorDash customer says delivery came with side of marijuana
Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6...
Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska
A DoorDash customer says he found marijuana inside a bag of delivered food.
DoorDash customer says he found marijuana inside a bag
Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock contested Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack