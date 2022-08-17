Is your period and pregnancy app keeping your information private?

Some are concerned their private data could be used as incriminating evidence
Some are concerned their private data could be used as incriminating evidence(CNN News)
By Kaia Hofmeister
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Recently Mozilla investigated and learned that 18 out of 25 reproductive health apps and wearable devices received a “Privacy Not Included” warning label.

These results raise concerns in the post-Roe landscape that the data could be used by law enforcement to determine whether users are pregnant, seeking abortion information or services, or crossing state lines to obtain an abortion.

Mozilla researched ten pregnancy tracking apps, ten period apps, and five health and fitness wearable devices that have the ability to track fertility, including Flo, Glow, Ovia, Period Calendar Period Tracker, and My Calendar Period Tracker.

Millions of users trust these apps to track their menstrual cycles and ovulation windows. They also use these apps to plan or prevent pregnancies. These apps collect massive amounts of data and are often used to target pregnant women and expecting families with targeted adds. That data rarely stays in one place — it jumps from third-party businesses, research institutions, and other entities.

A majority of these applications didn’t have specific guidelines regarding what could be shared with authorities. Surprisingly, Sprout Pregnancy, which gives users the ability to build personal pregnancy timeline calendars and collects data including weight, doctor’s appointments, birth plan and pregnancy journals, does not have a privacy policy at all. Eight of the apps failed to meet Mozilla’s Minimum Security Standards.

“Overnight, apps and devices that millions of people trust have the potential to be used to prosecute people seeking abortions,” Ashley Boyd, Mozilla’s Vice President of Advocacy stated. “Our research confirms that users should think twice before using most reproductive health apps; their privacy policies are riddled with loopholes and they fail to properly secure intimate data.”

“Companies collecting personal and sensitive health information need to be extra diligent when it comes to the privacy and security of the personal information they collect, especially now in our post-Roe vs Wade world in the U.S.” Jen Caltrider, Mozilla’s *Privacy Not Included Lead expressed. “Unfortunately, too many are not. This is frightening.”

Euki is the only app that earned a spot in Mozilla’s “Best Of” category. Of the five wearable devices that Mozilla reviewed, (Apple Watch, Fitbit, Whoop Strap, Garmin, and Oura Ring) all fared better, with none of them earning the privacy warning label.

Misha Rykov, *Privacy Not Included Researcher explained that the “best practices for privacy by design and by default have existed for a while, but most of the leading reproductive health apps chose to ignore them. This is scary when even the baseline security is shaky in apps used by millions of women now, post-Roe vs Wade.”

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenwood Canyon on I-70
UPDATE: I-70 reopened from Glenwood Springs through Dotsero
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Blair's Truck Stop gas theft in Montrose, Colorado
497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station
Scavenging bears are a relatively common sight in Steamboat, and according to residents, this...
Colorado man shoots, kills bear after it entered his home
FILE PHOTO - Chipeta Elementary
Student brought BB gun to Chipeta Elementary

Latest News

Partly cloudy afternoon in the Grand Mesa National Forest.
Forest and wildlife grant program accepting applications
Police Chief Doug Shoemaker
Grand Junction Police Chief leaving for Denton, Texas
FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”
Oak Grove Road in Montrose, Colorado will be closed between August 22 through September 23,...
Oak Grove Road in Montrose planning reconstruction