SWAT dispatched to Grand Avenue residence after wanted man barricades himself inside home

Eric Marois, age 29
Eric Marois, age 29
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 3:16 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a call reporting a disturbance on the 1300 block of Grand Avenue at around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the GJPD, Gretta Godfrey, a 64-year-old resident of Grand Junction, called the police to report that her son, 29-year-old Eric Marois, had allegedly assaulted her and would not let her leave.

Upon arriving at the residence, police made contact with Godfrey who had sustained minor injuries. She was then taken to a local hospital, though the GJPD did not specify where.

Shortly after, police stated that Marois became uncooperative and barricaded himself inside the house. Police then learned that Marois had multiple felony warrants out from Arapahoe County for his arrest. KKCO 11 has submitted a record request for Marois’ full dossier.

Police state that a search warrant was obtained for the building after Marois allegedly refused to cooperate or communicate with the police. SWAT was then dispatched from the Grand Junction Police Department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office to assist, according to authorities.

According to the release, police and SWAT then breached the door to the home. Marois exited the home and was subsequently arrested.

Godfrey was also arrested on an unrelated warrant and is being held at the Mesa County Detention Facility.

Marois is also being held at the Mesa County Detention facility and is charged with the following:

⋅ Third degree assault

⋅ False imprisonment

⋅ Multiple felony warrants out of Arapahoe County.

