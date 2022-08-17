Toddler died after being hit by Amazon van, police say

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to...
First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.(HNN File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:00 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Calif. (Gray News) – A toddler was killed after being hit by an Amazon van, according to police.

The Irvine Police Department said preliminary investigations show a 23-month-old girl was hit in a parking lot just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene, but the child had already died, according to police.

The cause of the collision is under investigation, but authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor.

Police said the Amazon van was being driven by a third-party contractor.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenwood Canyon on I-70
UPDATE: I-70 reopened from Glenwood Springs through Dotsero
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
Blair's Truck Stop gas theft in Montrose, Colorado
497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station
Scavenging bears are a relatively common sight in Steamboat, and according to residents, this...
Colorado man shoots, kills bear after it entered his home
FILE PHOTO - Chipeta Elementary
Student brought BB gun to Chipeta Elementary

Latest News

By mid-October, hearing aids will be available over-the-counter. (CNN, ADOBE)
Historic FDA ruling allows for over-the-counter hearing aids
19 News
EMS: Male fatally electrocuted, found in wires 30 feet in air at Cleveland substation
FILE - Kindergarten teacher Karen Drolet, left, works with a student at Raices Dual Language...
Youth mental health is in crisis. Are schools doing enough?
Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures during the "Politics and Eggs" breakfast gathering,...
Pence tells GOP to stop lashing out at FBI over Trump search