Drier and warmer today, rain returns Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - After a wet and unsettled start to the work week, things are looking much quieter across the Western Slope today. We’ve started the morning with blue skies and plenty of sunshine, and we should continue to see a lot of the same through much of the rest of the day. Clouds will gradually be on the increase into the afternoon, but we’ll still see mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower to middle 90s. Any showers will be very isolated in nature, and generally along the San Juan Mountains. Clouds will continue to increase through the evening and overnight tonight as lows fall back into the 60s once again.

The dry stretch comes to a quick end tomorrow as scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the Western Slope once again. Most of the rain will start out in the southwest corner of the state, then spread northeastward across the rest of the region into Friday afternoon. As with previous showers and storms earlier this week, heavy rain will once again be the primary thing to watch for, especially in the higher elevations that have already seen quite a bit of rain already. We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies otherwise with highs in the lower to middle 80s. We’ll turn even cooler on Saturday as rain chances continue to stick around the region. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain chances will start to diminish on Sunday, but we’ll still see some slight chances for a few scattered showers and storms across portions of the Western Slope. We’ll turn much drier again into the opening half of next week, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

