Report: 14% of doctors admit drinking or doing drugs at work to cope with stress

A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage...
A new study found that 14% of doctors have consumed alcohol or drugs while at work to manage stress.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:20 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has some healthcare workers stressed out and looking for ways to ease their tensions.

According to a report on healthcare workers’ mental health released Thursday, 21% of physicians say they’ve taken drugs or drank alcohol more than once per day.

Additionally, 14% report consuming alcohol or controlled substances while at work.

The findings from the Mind-Body Health treatment chain APN were based on 1,000 healthcare workers questioned in July.

Researchers also say many of these healthcare workers suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder while experiencing trauma similar to what wartime soldiers go through.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Tina Peters speaks to supporters at her election watch party in Sedalia, Colo., June 28,...
DA denies Tina Peters’ travel request, states that “this may be the most offensive travel request the undersigned has seen.”
Glenwood Canyon on I-70
UPDATE: I-70 reopened from Glenwood Springs through Dotsero
Anderson's body was found burned in the desert off I-17, and his car was found burned in a...
‘I’m not sure if it’s a body or a mannequin’: 911 call adds mystery to body found burned in desert
Eric Marois, age 29
SWAT dispatched to Grand Avenue residence after wanted man barricades himself inside home
Crime stoppers Hispanic in Walmart wanted for harassment for looking under woman's dress and...
Do you recognize this man?

Latest News

FILE - Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis addresses attendees during the Turning Point USA...
Judge blocks Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for a receiver against the Jacksonville...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
FILE - Brian Stelter attends the 15th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute in New York on Dec....
CNN cancels ‘Reliable Sources’; host Stelter leaving network
FILE - Attorney Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks after a hearing challenging the constitutionality...
RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine group kicked off Instagram, Facebook