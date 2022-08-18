SimpliFed provides virtual baby feeding support to Coloradans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - SimpliFed, a company that provides judgment-free breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents, has come to Colorado in new contracts and agreements. The announcement mentions that all Colorado Medicaid and Health First Colorado beneficiaries would have free virtual access to baby feed and breastfeeding support.

They also state that aside from the beneficiaries listed above, they have a contract with Colorado Access and Rocky Mountain Health Plans. In addition, the company mentions that over 22,000 births are covered by Colorado Medicaid each year, and this program will make it easier for mothers to get support for breastfeeding and baby feed.

SimipliFed can work with mothers by creating a plan starting as early as the pregnancy stages. “And so what we do is work with you, understand where you are at, and then design a plan. And then that plan is sent to you after the appointment. We also, if you like, can share that care plan with your provider, maybe your pediatrician, so we assure continuity of care,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO of SimpliFed.

Ippolito states that when a baby is born, the company compliments what is happening in person and works with the parents in an ongoing way to help them prepare for transitioning back to work, preparing for growth spurts, and more.

If you are looking for baby feeding or breastfeeding virtual support, you can schedule an appointment by visiting SimipliFed.com or texting FEED to 888-458-1364. The company is open 7 am to 7 pm Mountian Time and available in English and Spanish. Ippolito mentions that coming this fall, the company will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing more flexibility to parents at any time.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.