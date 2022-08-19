Extra police and security presence at Central High School due to unsubstantiated threat

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there is no danger to students or staff
Central High School
Central High School(kkco/kjct)
By Kacie Sinton
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:29 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Parents dropping their kids off at Central High School this morning may have seen a higher than normal amount of security and police on campus, but District 51 staff have confirmed that the reason for the added security was out of “an abundance of caution.”

According to a letter sent by D51 staff to parents of CHS students, a threat allegedly made towards the school was reported via Safe2Tell sometime Thursday evening. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into the threat and determined that it was unsubstantiated.

The letter states that no threat to the students and staff at CHS was found by the investigation.

